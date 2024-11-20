For the 1st time I'm voting alone: Zeeshan Siddique





Siddiqui, who joined the NCP recently, remembered his father Baba Siddiqui who was killed and said that it is the first time that he has come alone to vote.





"For the first time, I have come alone to vote. My father (Baba Siddiqui) is no more. This is different but this will have to be done. I know that my father is with me. I started my day by visiting the graveyard in the morning...I think everyone must vote," he said.





Mumbai's Vandre (Bandra) East constituency is witnessing a fierce battle between sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, who won on a Congress ticket in 2019 and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai.





NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder. -- ANI

