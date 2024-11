CNN News18 gives the NDA 40 seats and the INDIA bloc 37 seats.





NewsX gives the BJP 39 seats and 38 seats to INDIA.





P MARQ Republic gives the NDA 47 seats and INDIA 32 seats.





Times Now gives the BJP 43-50 seats and INdIA 29-36 seats.

For the Jharkhand assembly election Times Now has given the BJP a majority, with 43-50 seats out of 81, and JMM-Congress 29-36 seats.