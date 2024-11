Accordingly, the NDA may win 42-48 seats while the ruling JMM of the INDIA bloc can get 16-23 and Congress 8-14 seats in the assembly election.





Magic number: 41





BJP (NDA): 42-48 seats





AJSU (NDA): 2-5 seats





JMM (INDIA): 16-23 seats





Congress (INDIA): 8-14 seats

The Peoples Pulse has projected Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is set to win in Jharkhand in the assembly polls.