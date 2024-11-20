EVM stops working at Nashik district polling booth





According to the sources, the incident took place at polling centre No. 164 set up at New English School in the Nandgaon assembly constituency of the north Maharashtra district.





As soon as voting started at 7 am, an EVM at the centre stopped working. As the machine could not, indelible ink was applied to fingers of many voters and they had to wait outside the booth in a queue for their turn to exercise their franchise, they said.





However, election authorities clarified the delay did not continue for long and the issue was resolved soon.





"The EVM in question did not stop working for a long time. There was some issue with its wire connection. A technician came and sorted out the issue.It did not last long. Voting resumed at the booth after the issue was resolved," district collector and returning officer Jalaj Sharma informed. -- PTI

