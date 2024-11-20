Electoral Edge says MVA win, Chanakya says no





However, it said, the Congress will get 60 seats, UBT Sena 44, and Sharad Pawar's NCP 46 seats.





The ruling Mahayuti will get 121 seats overall, while the MVA will get 150 seats, a majority, it said.





Chanakya has projected that the BJP will win 90 seats, Shinde Sena will get 84 seats while Ajit Pawar will get 22 seats.





According to Chanakya, Congress will win 63 seats, Sena UBT will get 35, and Sharad Pawar's NCP will get 40 seats.





The ruling Mahayuti is expected to win between 152 and 160 seats while the MVA will win 130-138 seats, Chanakya said.





The CNN-News18 exit polls project the NDA to win the Maharashtra assembly elections.





As per the news channel, the NDA is expected to get 154 out of 288 seats, while INDIA bloc will get 128 seats.

According to Electoral Edge, BJP will emerge as the largest party in Maharashtar with 78 seats, while Shinde Sena will get 26, and Ajit Pawar's NCP will get 14 seats.