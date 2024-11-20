RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


EC acts against cops for 'stopping' voters in UP

November 20, 2024  13:44
Acting on complaints, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered suspension of police personnel violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, officials said.

This comes after SP president Akhilesh Yadav urged the EC to suspend all police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs on basis of video evidence.

Acting on the Commission's directions, district election officers and superintendents of police, after verifying the complaints, have suspended the police personnel for their conduct.

Taking cognisance of the complaints on social media by the Samajwadi Party that some communities were prevented from voting during the bypolls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and all district election officers and returning officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

They were told to take immediate cognisance of all complaints and take prompt action and inform the complainant through social media also by tagging them.

No eligible voter should be prevented from voting and any kind of biased attitude will not be tolerated, they were warned. If anyone is found guilty after receiving a complaint, strict action should be taken, the poll machinery was told, the officials said.

Voting is underway in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.   -- PTI
