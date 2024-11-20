Don't think today is holiday, vote: Maha CEO





"Do not think that one vote will not make a difference. It can make a difference," Chockalingam told reporters in Mumbai after casting his vote.





Polling was underway since 7 am on Wednesday in 288 assembly seats of the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.





"All voters ought to exercise their franchise as each and every vote is equally important for the country and the state," Chockalingam said. "I appeal to all the voters to come out and vote. Do not consider today as a holiday; make your vote count," he said.

