RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Congmen attack car transporting EVM in Nagpur

November 20, 2024  23:08
File image
File image
Congress workers ransacked a car that was transporting an Electronic Voting Machine to the strong room in Nagpur after polling concluded for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

The police, however, clarified the EVM in question, which escaped damage in the attack, was not used in polling and it was kept on standby. 

The incident took place in the Killa area of the Central Nagpur constituency when polling officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268 to the designated strong room in a car. 

Workers of the opposition party claimed the EVM was being taken to a photocopy shop to print a document and they started questioning poll party officials over violation of protocols in handling the machines. 

According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted by a group of individuals, who raised concerns that EVM protocols were being violated. 

Tensions escalated when Congress workers began pelting stones at the car. 

Reports suggested officials inside the car were physically attacked, but this was not confirmed by the police. 

Residents of the area quickly alerted the police, prompting a swift response. 

A team from the Kotwali police station rushed to the scene, and secured both the EVM and the officials. 

The vehicle, along with the EVM, was later escorted to the Kotwali police station for further investigation. 

Senior police officials said they were looking into the matter, and an offence will be registered based on their findings. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congmen attack car transporting EVM in Nagpur
LIVE! Congmen attack car transporting EVM in Nagpur

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, with Gadchiroli district logging more than 69 per cent voting, poll officials said.

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown
India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India defend women's ACT title, beat Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in final

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances