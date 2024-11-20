Chief of staff vacancy at Zomato, CEO wants candidate to pay Rs 20 lakh in 1st yr





In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said he is looking for a "chief of staff" for himself with the job description reading "anything and everything to build the future of Zomato (including Blinkit, District, Hyperpure and Feeding India).





He claimed that the role would offer "10x more learnings than a 2-year degree from a top management school, working with me and some of the smartest folks in consumer tech".





However, he added: "This role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with".





On the salary details, Goyal wrote, "There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100 percent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of donation directly to Feeding India (if you are offered the role, and you accept it)."





He further said, "At our end, we want to demonstrate that we are not trying to save money here -- we will contribute Rs 50 lakh (equivalent to a Chief of Staff salary) to a charity of your choice."





Second year onwards, Goyal said, "We will start paying you the usual salary (definitely more than Rs 50 lakh) but something we will only talk about at the start of Year 2)." -- PTI

