'BJP and Mahayuti are going to win majority'

November 20, 2024  15:24
As voting is underway for Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Pankaja Munde expressed confidence that BJP and Mahayuti were going to win majority and form government comfortably. 

 Pankaja Munde said, "I am a leader of the (BJP) Maharashtra Core Committee. I have tried to visit and attend as many public gatherings as possible. but I was only able to attend 40 percent public meetings due to time constraints. BJP and Mahayuti are going to win majority and form government comfortably."

 Pankaja Munde is daughter of late politician Gopinath Munde. She is not contesting elections this time. She is supporting her estranged cousin Dhananjaya Munde, who is contesting from the NCP from Parli. 

Beed has six Assembly seats. Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. -- ANI
TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCP (SP) says Ajit Pawar camp gave death threats
Woman sexually harassed on Goa-bound flight, 1 held
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Goa, officials said on Wednesday.

Teacher fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu school
In a shocking incident, a woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth, leading to some tense moments in the educational institution, police said on Wednesday.

EC acts against UP cops for 'stopping' voters
Acting on complaints, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered suspension of police personnel violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, officials said.

'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'
'When you watch Freedom At Midnight, I want you to feel like you are sitting on a ticking time bomb.'

