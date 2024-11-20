



Pankaja Munde said, "I am a leader of the (BJP) Maharashtra Core Committee. I have tried to visit and attend as many public gatherings as possible. but I was only able to attend 40 percent public meetings due to time constraints. BJP and Mahayuti are going to win majority and form government comfortably."





Pankaja Munde is daughter of late politician Gopinath Munde. She is not contesting elections this time. She is supporting her estranged cousin Dhananjaya Munde, who is contesting from the NCP from Parli.





Beed has six Assembly seats. Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. -- ANI

