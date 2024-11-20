6.61% voter turnout in Maharashtra till 9 am





The Armori assembly segment in the district registered 13.53 per cent polling. In Mumbai suburban, 7.88 per cent turnout was recorded. Bhandup and Mulund suburbs saw 10.59 per cent and 10.71 per cent turnout. Mumbai city recorded 6.25 per cent polling. While Colaba saw 5.35 per cent turnout, Worli recorded 3.78 per cent polling, according to the election officials. -- PTI





Image: Smita Mehta, 63 votes at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai.

Maharashtra recorded 6.61 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Wednesday as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, as per election officials. Gadchiroli district witnessed 12.33 per cent turnout in the first two hours of polling.