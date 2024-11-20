RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

6.61% voter turnout in Maharashtra till 9 am

November 20, 2024  10:28
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani
Maharashtra recorded 6.61 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Wednesday as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, as per election officials. Gadchiroli district witnessed 12.33 per cent turnout in the first two hours of polling. 

The Armori assembly segment in the district registered 13.53 per cent polling. In Mumbai suburban, 7.88 per cent turnout was recorded. Bhandup and Mulund suburbs saw 10.59 per cent and 10.71 per cent turnout. Mumbai city recorded 6.25 per cent polling. While Colaba saw 5.35 per cent turnout, Worli recorded 3.78 per cent polling, according to the election officials. -- PTI

Image: Smita Mehta, 63 votes at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tawde: I'm not stupid to distribute cash in...
LIVE! Tawde: I'm not stupid to distribute cash in...

MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today

Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate

'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?
Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Perth?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances