RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

57 leprosy patients vote for the first time in Jharkhand's Jamtara

November 20, 2024  20:38
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the final phase of the Jharkhand polls, at a booth in Jamtara on Wednesday/ANI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the final phase of the Jharkhand polls, at a booth in Jamtara on Wednesday/ANI Photo
The distant dream of exercising their franchise turned into a reality for 57 leprosy patients on Wednesday, as they cast votes at a dedicated booth in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. 

In a heartwarming moment, they queued up to participate in the democratic exercise at the special booth in the Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam, the booth was decorated with vibrant confetti and had arrangements of refreshments for them. 

All of them were filled with hope and anticipation that the new government would work for their welfare. 

Tinku Pandit (36), a leprosy patient, from Snehpur leprosy colony in Jharkhand's Jamtara district exercised his right to vote for the first time, hoping for an improvement in lives of the downtrodden section in the society. 

Pandit cast his vote at a dedicated booth (no-362), set up for 57 people afflicted with leprosy in the colony, at Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam. 

"This is the first time the district administration set up a dedicated booth for us here. I also cast my vote for the first time. I hope my vote will help form a constructive government, which will take care of us. Despite being affected by leprosy, I am still deprived of a pension," Pandit said. 

He said they demand that the government give them a concrete house with facilities like drinking water and electricity. 

Booth level officer Ujjwal Kumar Mahto said that all 57 registered voters from the colony exercised their franchises at the dedicated model booth, which was set up near the Snehpur leprosy colony in Mihijam. 

"There were 31 male and 26 female voters. This was for the first time when a dedicated model booth was set up for them under the no voter to be left behind' motto of the Election Commission," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC seizures amount to Rs 707 cr during Maha polls
LIVE! EC seizures amount to Rs 707 cr during Maha polls

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown
India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India defend women's ACT title, beat Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in final

Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout
Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout

The Election Commission expressed disappointment over the continued low voter turnout in urban areas of Maharashtra despite their efforts to increase participation. Despite motivational campaigns and measures for ease of voting, cities...

India, China to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust
India, China to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust

India and China have agreed to work towards a "roadmap" for rebuilding mutual trust following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances