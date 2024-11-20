57 leprosy patients vote for the first time in Jharkhand's Jamtara





In a heartwarming moment, they queued up to participate in the democratic exercise at the special booth in the Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam, the booth was decorated with vibrant confetti and had arrangements of refreshments for them.





All of them were filled with hope and anticipation that the new government would work for their welfare.





Tinku Pandit (36), a leprosy patient, from Snehpur leprosy colony in Jharkhand's Jamtara district exercised his right to vote for the first time, hoping for an improvement in lives of the downtrodden section in the society.





Pandit cast his vote at a dedicated booth (no-362), set up for 57 people afflicted with leprosy in the colony, at Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam.





"This is the first time the district administration set up a dedicated booth for us here. I also cast my vote for the first time. I hope my vote will help form a constructive government, which will take care of us. Despite being affected by leprosy, I am still deprived of a pension," Pandit said.





He said they demand that the government give them a concrete house with facilities like drinking water and electricity.





Booth level officer Ujjwal Kumar Mahto said that all 57 registered voters from the colony exercised their franchises at the dedicated model booth, which was set up near the Snehpur leprosy colony in Mihijam.





"There were 31 male and 26 female voters. This was for the first time when a dedicated model booth was set up for them under the no voter to be left behind' motto of the Election Commission," he said. -- PTI

