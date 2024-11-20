11am turnout: Slow voting in Maha at just 18%





Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 30.00 per cent, while the district of Nanded recorded the lowest voter turnout of 13.67 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).





According to the poll body's figures, Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 15.78 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 17.99 per cent, Nagpur 18.90 per cent, Thane 16.63 per cent, Aurangabad 17.45 per cent, Pune 15.64 per cent, Nashik 18.71 per cent, Satara 18.72 per cent, Kolhapur 20.59 per cent, Dhule 20.11 per cent, Palghar 19.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 22.93 per cent and Latur 18.55 per cent. Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 20.91 per cent, Wardha at 18.86 per cent, Osmanabad at 17.07 per cent, Washim at 16.22 per cent, Yavatmal at 19.38 per cent, Solapur at 15.64 per cent, Sangli at 18.55 per cent, Ahmednagar at 18.24 per cent, Akola at 16.35 per cent, Amravati at 17.45 per cent, Beed at 17.41 per cent, Bhandara at 19.44 per cent, Buldhana at 19.23 per cent, Chandrapur at 21.50 per cent, Gondiya at 23.32 per cent, Hingoli at 19.20 per cent, Jalna at 21.29 per cent, Nandurbar at 21.60 per cent, Parbhani at 18.49 per cent and Raigad at 20.40 per cent.





In the second phase of assembly polls, Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 31.37 per cent till 11 am, with Pakur district with highest turnout of 35.15 per cent while Bokaro with lowest turnout of 27.72 per cent.





As per the ECI, Deoghar recorded a turnout of 32.84 per cent, Dhanbad 28.02 per cent, Dumka 33.05 per cent, Giridih 31.56 per cent, Hazaribagh 31.04 per cent, Jamtara 33.78 per cent, Ramgarh 33.45 per cent, Ranchi 34.75 per cent and Sahebganj 30.90 per cent. -- ANI

A voter turnout of 18.14 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the single-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra while Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 31.37 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.