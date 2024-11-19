RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman pax found dead on flight in Chennai

November 19, 2024  11:43
image
A 37-year-old woman travelling from Kuala Lumpur was found dead upon the flight's arrival in Chennai on Tuesday and she had died of a heart attack, police said. The crew of the private carrier found the woman unresponsive upon the flight's arrival in Chennai, following which a team of doctors examined her. 

They declared her dead due to a heart attack, police said. The body was later sent to a nearby government hospital. The victim hailed from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi AQI: CJI says judges asked to go virtual
LIVE! Delhi AQI: CJI says judges asked to go virtual

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal
Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal

Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Ajmer's popular Hotel Khadim renamed as Ajaymeru
Ajmer's popular Hotel Khadim renamed as Ajaymeru

The Rajasthan government has rechristened the state tourism corporation's well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru' with an aim to preserve the cultural heritage of the city, according to an official order.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances