RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman delivers baby in cab after PHC refers her to another hospital in J-K

November 19, 2024  00:11
File image
File image
A woman gave birth to a baby in a cab after she was allegedly referred to a superior hospital without a checkup by a primary health centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. 

Deputy commissioner, Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma visited the PHC Teryath after the incident and instructed the additional deputy commissioner of Kalakote to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, they said. 

Both the woman and her baby are in good health and are currently admitted to the PHC. 

According to the relatives of the woman, they reached PHC Teryath on Sunday morning but the on-duty doctor, without examining the patient, referred her to a sub-district hospital due to the non-availability of a gynaecologist. 

However, the woman gave birth on the road while they were heading to the hospital in a cab. 

During his visit to PHC Teryath on Monday, the deputy commissioner interacted with the woman and her family to understand the circumstances leading to the incident. 

He assured the family of strict action and emphasized that such incidents are unacceptable in a system committed to providing accessible healthcare to all, an official spokesperson said. 

While addressing the health officials present, the deputy commissioner directed them to work with utmost sincerity and diligence to prevent such incidents in the future. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak
Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast. The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress...

LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties
LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties

Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur
Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night. The incident occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a...

SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'
SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP
How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP

'BJP and RSS may have differences over minor issues but their hearts long for one common aim -- that of A Hindu Rashtra.''And this time to prove this point the RSS has prepared to help BJP win this election with all its might.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances