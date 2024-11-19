RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Why Kharge told Chidambaram to drop Manipur post

November 19, 2024  21:05
Congress leader P Chidambaram
Manipur Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh opposed a post made by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram regarding Manipur which later got deleted after the intervention of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Okram Ibobi on Tuesday said he talked to Kharge and emphasised that the statement can be Chidambaram's personal opinion but can cause a lot of misunderstanding in the state. 

"... What P Chidambaram has said is purely his view... When we saw his tweet, we immediately informed the party, president Mallikarjun Kharge... Even I talked to Mallikarjun Kharge and emphasised that this may be his personal view but there will be a lot of misunderstanding in the state because of this... The tweet was later deleted," he said.    

Notably, while slamming Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Chidambaram had said in a post on X that the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one state only if they have regional autonomy. 

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram demanded that Manipur CM Biren Singh be removed "immediately." 

He criticised the government for the deployment of 5,000 additional central armed police personnel amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur over the killing of six innocent people including women and children. -- ANI
