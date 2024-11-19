RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UK PM announces relaunch of FTA talks with India

November 19, 2024  08:43
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that trade talks with India would be relaunched in the new year, following a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Following Starmer and Modi's meeting, Downing Street said the UK would seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change. 

Starmer's spokesperson said the UK was committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

"A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK -- and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country," a statement released by 10, Downing Street, quoted Starmer as saying after the bilateral meeting.

Modi took to social media to describe the exchange as "extremely productive".

"For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology," Modi said in a post on X.

"We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," he added.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said the bilateral meeting infused "fresh impetus to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio. The leaders discussed various facets of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also acknowledged the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA," the MEA said in its post on X.

Meanwhile, Downing Street highlighted that Starmer was using his trip to Brazil for the G20 Summit to strengthen ties with the world's leading economic powers to drive growth and deliver for the British people. 

The meeting with Modi came shortly after Starmer's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and talks with Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. -- PTI
