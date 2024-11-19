RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tawde, BJP candidate booked over cash distribution

November 19, 2024  20:09
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde/Image courtesy X
The police on Tuesday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate Rajan Naik in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar, an official said. 

Hours before the Maharashtra assembly polls, BVA leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters, a claim the BJP leader denied, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures. 

A viral video showed BVA party supporters barging into the Virar hotel room and flinging bundles of cash at Tawde's face before police escorted him out. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police registered a first information report against Tawde and Rajan Naik, who is contesting the November 20 state polls from the Nallasopara seat, an official from the Tulinj police said. 

The deputy commissioner of police MBVV said, "They are taking action against whatever happened in the hotel. The press conference held on the premises was also illegal. We will take action as per law." 

After a ruckus of over three hours at the hotel, Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij, Tawde, and BJP candidate Naik decided to hold a press conference at the hotel. 

However, as the press conference started, it was stopped by poll officials stating it was illegal. -- PTI
