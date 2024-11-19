'Take Back Laadki Bahin Money, Just Stop Mehngai'

A meeting with one section of them, domestic workers belonging to the Mumbai-based NGO Prayas Ek Koshish, that has been working with them for the last 20 years, indicates that it has.





"We are happy that the money has come to us immediately after it was announced," said the women. "For once, the government did what it promised."





Interestingly, these workers were happy with the scheme despite describing it as an electoral gambit which may not be continued after the elections. "Maybe if this government returns..." they said.

Jyoti Punwani reports.

Has the Laadki Bahin scheme won over women workers in Mumbai?