RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Speaker Birla reviews arrangements ahead of Winter session

November 19, 2024  21:47
image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reviewed arrangements and facilities in the Parliament House complex ahead of the Winter session beginning November 25. 

Birla inspected the Lok Sabha chamber, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms, media facilities and other key areas, the Lok Sabha secretariat said. 

Birla noted that several significant events will be held in the Parliament House complex during the session, including Samvidhan Diwas on November 26, death anniversary BR Ambedkar on December 6, and the function to mark the anniversary of Parliament attack on December 13. 

The Speaker instructed all concerned to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of proceedings, the Lok Sabha secretariat said. 

Birla also reviewed the security arrangements at the complex and instructed officials to maintain a balance between ensuring unhindered access for MPs and upholding the highest standards of security, it added. 

The Winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI cancels flight, 30 pax stuck in Phuket for 3 days
LIVE! AI cancels flight, 30 pax stuck in Phuket for 3 days

It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls
It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a defining moment for several regional heavyweights, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The two Pawars,...

India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs
India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs

Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances