Shah: Ever since I was born I heard taunts of...

November 19, 2024  16:00
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has successfully brought down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Naxal-hit areas by 70 per cent in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 50th All India Police Science Conference (AIPSC) at the Rashtriya Raksha University here, he expressed confidence that the coming decade will make the Indian criminal justice system the most scientific and fastest in the world. 

"For years, three regions were considered very disturbed - Kashmir, North East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in the security of all these three regions. Comparing the data of the last 10 years with the period before that shows that we have been successful in reducing violence by 70 per cent," Shah said. 

"I believe this is a very big achievement. A large number of people have wholeheartedly supported the government's efforts to reduce this (violence)," he said.

 Even in terms of controlling the narcotics trade, the seizure of drugs has increased six times in the last 10 years as compared to what it was a decade ago, the Union minister said. 

Shah said that following the implementation of three new criminal laws this year, justice will be delivered to people from the Supreme Court level within three years from the date of registration of a first information report (FIR). 

"The coming 10 years is the time to make India's criminal justice system the most modern, most scientific and fastest. Ever since I was born, I have heard taunts that one gets delayed justice from the court. I want to assure you that after the implementation of the three new criminal laws, one will get justice from the Supreme Court within three years of the FIR registration at any police station in the country," he said.
