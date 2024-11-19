RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


QR codes to help Maha voters get to booths

November 19, 2024  12:48
In an attempt to boost voter turnout in Thane district, a one-click facility has been introduced for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections wherein voters only have to scan QR codes to find out about polling stations. 

 Talking to reporters, Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare said the initiative aims to enhance voter convenience and participation, particularly as the Election Commission raised concerns regarding low voter turnout in the Thane and Kalyan regions. 

 He said the district administration has implemented several measures to engage voters and improve the overall turnout, including introducing a QR code system, which will guide voters across 18 assembly constituencies. The official said the QR codes will direct voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information such as the exact location and address. 

 Shingare reported that as of Monday morning, of the total 7.2 million voters in Thane district, 3.27 million (nearly 50 per cent) had already accessed the QR codes on the election department's website and at some public places where they are displayed. In addition, the district's election department has reported over 156 million impressions on its social media platforms, he said. 

 The official said the Navi Mumbai police, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, has also introduced a dedicated QR code for residents in their jurisdiction.
