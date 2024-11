Indian stock markets saw a strong recovery on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and Nifty surging over 1.25 per cent in early trade. The Nifty 50 rallied more than 300 points to reach 23,770, while the Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to 78,410 at the time of reporting. Market experts attributed the rally to positive global cues and an oversold market condition. However, they cautioned that the underlying challenges for Indian stocks persist.