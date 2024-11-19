RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Musk's SpaceX successfully launches Indian satellite

November 19, 2024  09:00
Elon Musk-owned Space X successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s communication satellite GSAT-N2 from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA on Tuesday.

The advanced communication satellite was launched using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Named GSAT N-2 or GSAT 20, the 4,700 kg fully commercial satellite, was launched from Space Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The launch pad has been hired by SpaceX from the US' Space Force, a special branch of the country's armed forces that was created in 2019 to secure its space assets.
