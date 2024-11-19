RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manipur burning: Irom Sharmila has message for PM

November 19, 2024  17:05
200 people have been killed in ethnic violence in Manipur
Rights activist Irom Sharmila believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct intervention is essential to resolving the crisis in violence-hit Manipur, warning that the reimposition of the "draconian" Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas in the northeastern state could escalate the unrest further. 

 Sharmila appealed to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take moral responsibility for the unrest and step down, while urging the Centre to hold a referendum to understand the people's aspirations and determine a path to resolve the crisis. In a telephonic interview with PTI, Sharmila, known as the 'Iron Lady of Manipur,' stressed the importance of the Centre respecting the diversity, values, and practices of the northeast's ethnic groups. 

 She emphasised that sensitivity and understanding are vital for restoring peace in the region. 

 "The approach of the Centre is not right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting every state, but he has not gone to Manipur. He is the democratically elected leader of the country. It has been nearly eighteen months since the violence started, yet he has not visited. Only direct intervention by Prime Minister Modi can help resolve the crisis," Sharmila claimed. 

 Alleging that CM N. Biren Singh has failed to restore peace, Sharmila stressed that immediate and decisive action is needed to stop the ongoing ethnic violence, which has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands since May last year. 

 She claimed, "The wrong policies of the state government have pushed Manipur into this unprecedented crisis. The chief minister must immediately step down for failing to restore peace since May last year. The BJP must ask him to resign. He has failed the people of Manipur." 

 The Centre first needs to understand the problem and what the people of Manipur want, she said. "The Centre must conduct a referendum among the communities to determine how to resolve the crisis. The government needs to understand what the people of Manipur want before taking corrective steps," she said. -- PTI
