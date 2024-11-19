RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha principal booked for poll booth handover delay

November 19, 2024  23:23
File image
File image
Election officials have registered a case against the woman principal of a school in Akola over alleged delay in handing over the room on its premises designated as a polling booth for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said. 

Assistant returning officer of Akola West constituency PZ Bhosale on Tuesday said the school principal and an employee refused to open the room lock, forcing the poll staff to wait outside. 

The case was registered for disobeying the orders of the returning officer under Section 132 of the Representation of the People's Act. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exit polls patently illegal: Ex-CEC Quraishi
LIVE! Exit polls patently illegal: Ex-CEC Quraishi

Stage set for MVA vs Mahayuti as Maha to vote tomorrow
Stage set for MVA vs Mahayuti as Maha to vote tomorrow

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are taking place today, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seeking to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) hoping for a comeback. The campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi,...

Jharkhand to vote in final phase on Wednesday
Jharkhand to vote in final phase on Wednesday

The final round of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is taking place on Wednesday, with the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition seeking to retain power while the BJP-led NDA aims to take control. The election will decide the fate of...

High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters gheraoed Vinod Tawde and raised slogans.

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances