Maha principal booked for poll booth handover delay





Assistant returning officer of Akola West constituency PZ Bhosale on Tuesday said the school principal and an employee refused to open the room lock, forcing the poll staff to wait outside.





The case was registered for disobeying the orders of the returning officer under Section 132 of the Representation of the People's Act. -- PTI

Election officials have registered a case against the woman principal of a school in Akola over alleged delay in handing over the room on its premises designated as a polling booth for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.