LIC website reduced to propaganda tool for Hindi imposition, says TN CM





Posting a screenshot of the LIC of India webpage containing Hindi, the chief minister said in a post on social media platform 'X': "The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi!"





This, he claimed, was nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity.





"LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny. #StopHindiImposition," the chief minister said in the post.





Terming the move as a "blatant imposition" of Hindi on other language-speaking people, BJP's ally and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, said this attempt by LIC is highly condemnable as it was trying to "push" a language among the non-Hindi speaking people.





"Giving sudden priority to Hindi alone is not acceptable as the LIC has a customer base drawn from the people from diverse languages in India," Dr Ramadoss said in a post on 'X'.





He reminded that both the Centre and other institutions under the control of the union government belonged to all sections of the people and not just to the Hindi-speaking population.





"Hence, the home page of LIC of India should immediately be changed to English and a Tamil version website should be started," he said. -- PTI

