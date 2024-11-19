RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jolt to BVA in Dahanu seat as its candidate joins BJP on eve of Maha polls

November 19, 2024  19:58
image
In a jolt to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, its candidate Suresh Padvi from the Dahanu assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Palghar district, joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday on the eve of the state polls. 

Padvi crossed over to the BJP and announced his support to the saffron party nominee Vinod Medha in the election. 

"I discussed the matter with BJP's district office-bearers and officially joined the party today. I announce my support to the BJP candidate in Dahanu," Padvi said. 

Sitting MLA Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India-Marxist is seeking his re-election from this constituency in the polls to be held on Wednesday. 

The BVA, which was founded and led by Hitendra Thakur, had three MLAs in the outgoing state assembly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel
LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel

High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters gheraoed Vinod Tawde and raised slogans.

Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas
Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas

'If there is Sabka Saath, then why are you only talking about Hindu-Muslim?'

It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls
It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a defining moment for several regional heavyweights, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The two Pawars,...

India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win
India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win

The world No. 2 India are heading into the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth on Friday, following their whitewash at home, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in their own backyard.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances