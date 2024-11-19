Jolt to BVA in Dahanu seat as its candidate joins BJP on eve of Maha polls





Padvi crossed over to the BJP and announced his support to the saffron party nominee Vinod Medha in the election.





"I discussed the matter with BJP's district office-bearers and officially joined the party today. I announce my support to the BJP candidate in Dahanu," Padvi said.





Sitting MLA Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India-Marxist is seeking his re-election from this constituency in the polls to be held on Wednesday.





The BVA, which was founded and led by Hitendra Thakur, had three MLAs in the outgoing state assembly. -- PTI

