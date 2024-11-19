RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Gold worth Rs 63 lakhs stolen onboard CST-Mangalore train

November 19, 2024  00:22
File image
File image
A family has reported theft of gold ornaments valued at Rs 63 lakhs while travelling to Udupi on CST-Mangalore train, the police said on Monday. 

The theft came to light at Indrali railway station on November 16 when the family members found that their baggage was forced open and gold jewellery stolen, they said. 

According to the police, the family had boarded the train on November 15 and arrived the next morning at Udupi. 

In the complaint, the victim stated that the theft must have been carried out between Panvel and Kankavali station in Maharashtra. 

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak
Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast. The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress...

LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties
LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties

Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur
Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night. The incident occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a...

SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'
SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP
How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP

'BJP and RSS may have differences over minor issues but their hearts long for one common aim -- that of A Hindu Rashtra.''And this time to prove this point the RSS has prepared to help BJP win this election with all its might.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances