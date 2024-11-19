RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties

November 19, 2024  00:03
An earthquake of 4 magnitude struck Kutch district on Monday night, the Institute of Seismological Research said. 

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the region due to the seismic activity, district officials said. 

The earthquake was recorded at 8.18 pm with its epicentre located 26 km west south-west of Rapar town in Kutch district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said. 

The state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. 

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said. 

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district which affected the entire state. 

Nearly 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh injured in the earthquake, according to GSDMA data. -- PTI
