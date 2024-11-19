Delhi barely livable: Tharoor criticises Centre





Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was "unconscionable" that the government had witnessed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi for years without taking adequate action.





Sharing a list of 'Most Polluted Cities' in their ranking, Shashi Tharoor posted on X, "Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it."





"I have run an Air Quality Round Table for experts and stakeholders, including MPs, since 2015 but gave up last year because nothing seemed to change and no one seemed to care. This city is essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely livable the rest of the year. Should it even remain the nation's capital?" said Tharoor.





Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI (Air Quality Index).

