RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi barely livable: Tharoor criticises Centre

November 19, 2024  10:54
image
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the central government over the severe air pollution in the national capital and said that Delhi is the most polluted city in the world, making it nearly uninhabitable from November to January and barely livable throughout the rest of the year. 

 Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was "unconscionable" that the government had witnessed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi for years without taking adequate action. 

 Sharing a list of 'Most Polluted Cities' in their ranking, Shashi Tharoor posted on X, "Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it." 

 "I have run an Air Quality Round Table for experts and stakeholders, including MPs, since 2015 but gave up last year because nothing seemed to change and no one seemed to care. This city is essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely livable the rest of the year. Should it even remain the nation's capital?" said Tharoor.

 Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI (Air Quality Index).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi AQI: CJI says judges asked to go virtual
LIVE! Delhi AQI: CJI says judges asked to go virtual

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal
Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal

Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Ajmer's popular Hotel Khadim renamed as Ajaymeru
Ajmer's popular Hotel Khadim renamed as Ajaymeru

The Rajasthan government has rechristened the state tourism corporation's well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru' with an aim to preserve the cultural heritage of the city, according to an official order.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances