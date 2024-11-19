Delhi AQI 488; eyes burn, breathing issues increase





At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.





Drone visuals from around the Bhikaji Cama Place at 7:20 am today show a thick layer of smog blanketing the entire area. Meanwhile, the trains' movement continues amid smog in Delhi.





Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station also show layer of haze covering the area. 22 trains have been running late and 9 trains have been rescheduled as a result of the smog, said the Railways. Visuals from Kartavya Path and surrounding areas also show people carrying out their morning walk routine and bicycling around a thick layer of smog.





A local resident said, "Morning walks feels good but now the air is polluted. So, we are wearing a mask...There is a burning sensation in the eyes and slight difficulty in breathing." Several people complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes. Shekhar, another local said, "AQI in Delhi is touching almost 500 right now...I come here for a morning walk and feel a little burning in my eyes and my throat feels scratchy...If I felt this as a young man, what would be the condition of the senior citizens..."

The air quality in the national capital remained in the the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.