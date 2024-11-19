Deepika, Ranveer take on lease Mumbai flat for Rs 7L/month: Square Yards





In a statement, real estate consultant Square Yards said Padukone and her husband recently took on lease an apartment in Mumbai's upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh.





The apartment rented by the couple spans a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft, along with three dedicated car parking spaces, said the consultant, which has reviewed the lease registration document.





The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans a tenure of 36 months.





The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs 7 lakh for the first 18 months, rising to Rs 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.





The project is located in Prabhadevi.





The area is renowned for housing the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and is in close proximity to popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.





Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group.





"Her latest leased apartment is an addition to her recent real estate investments, which include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibaug," the statement said. -- PTI

