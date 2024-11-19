RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel

November 19, 2024  19:17
File image
File image
The district authorities in Palghar on Tuesday said that a police team comprising senior officials recovered Rs 9.93 lakh cash and some incriminating documents from the hotel where some Bharatiya Janata Party activists were allegedly distributing money. 

The statement has come in the wake of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur's allegation that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections. 

Thakur had claimed Tawde had come to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters, and he was at a hotel. 

A video on social media showed BVA workers confronting Tawde outside the hotel. Tawde and the BJP, however, have denied the allegation. 

The BJP leader claimed he was in Nallasopara to provide guidance regarding election procedures and challenged the opposition parties to verify his activities. 

District collector and election officer Govind Bodke said the election department received complaints from BVA activists that some BJP workers were distributing cash at a hotel in Virar. 

Following this, the returning officer of Nalla Sopara and a police team, along with the joint police commissioner and two deputy police commissioners, searched the hotel and recovered Rs 9.93 lakh cash and some incriminating documents, the official said. 

The collector, in a recorded message, confirmed that cases were registered for offences, including possession of cash, violation of the model code of conduct, and holding illegal press conferences. 

The police were probing into the crimes, he said, without revealing against whom these offences were registered. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel
LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel

High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters gheraoed Vinod Tawde and raised slogans.

Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas
Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas

'If there is Sabka Saath, then why are you only talking about Hindu-Muslim?'

It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls
It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a defining moment for several regional heavyweights, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The two Pawars,...

India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win
India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win

The world No. 2 India are heading into the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth on Friday, following their whitewash at home, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in their own backyard.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances