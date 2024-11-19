RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP-ruled MP govt to make Sabarmati Report tax free

November 19, 2024  14:38
image
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to declare "The Sabarmati Report", a film on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax free in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie. 

 Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. 

 "'The Sabarmati Report' is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax free in the state so that maximum people can watch it," Yadav told reporters. 

 He said it (Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past and truth will come out through the film. While accusing the opposition of playing "dirty politics" on the Godhra incident for vote bank, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, saved the honour of the state and the country. -- PTI
