RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AR Rahman's wife announces separation from him

November 19, 2024  22:39
AR Rahman and wife Saira/File image
AR Rahman and wife Saira/File image
Renowned music director and singer AR Rahman's wife Saira has reportedly announced separation from her husband, according an India Today report. 

Saira's counsel Vandana Shah issued a statement in this connection, said the report. 

"After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," said the statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI cancels flight, 30 pax stuck in Phuket for 3 days
LIVE! AI cancels flight, 30 pax stuck in Phuket for 3 days

It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls
It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a defining moment for several regional heavyweights, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The two Pawars,...

India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs
India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs

Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances