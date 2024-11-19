AR Rahman's wife announces separation from him





Saira's counsel Vandana Shah issued a statement in this connection, said the report.





"After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," said the statement.

Renowned music director and singer AR Rahman's wife Saira has reportedly announced separation from her husband, according anreport.