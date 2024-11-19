RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Anil Deshmukh discharged from hospital, says will teach lesson to BJP

November 19, 2024  22:36
Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh, injured in a stone attack on his car a day earlier, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Deshmukh said the BJP will be taught a lesson. 

"I want to tell BJP that you can pelt stones or fire bullets on Anil Deshmukh. I will not die nor will we leave you before teaching you a lesson," he said. 

Deshmukh suffered a head injury when some unidentified persons hurled stones at his car on Monday night when he was returning to Katol from attending a poll meeting in Nagpur district. 

The police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder. 

The former home minister was initially rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, police said. 

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. -- PTI
