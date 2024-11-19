Anil Deshmukh discharged from hospital, says will teach lesson to BJP





Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Deshmukh said the BJP will be taught a lesson.





"I want to tell BJP that you can pelt stones or fire bullets on Anil Deshmukh. I will not die nor will we leave you before teaching you a lesson," he said.





Deshmukh suffered a head injury when some unidentified persons hurled stones at his car on Monday night when he was returning to Katol from attending a poll meeting in Nagpur district.





The police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.





The former home minister was initially rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, police said.





Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. -- PTI

