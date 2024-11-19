RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Andhra principal chops off girl's hair for coming late

November 19, 2024  18:04
A government school principal, who recently cut the hair of some girl students for allegedly arriving late to the school here, has been suspended, an official said on Tuesday.   

B Srinivasa Rao, state project director of Samagra Shiksha, said the incident occurred recently and came to light on Monday, prompting the department to initiate an inquiry against U Sai Prasanna. 

According to the director, the incident took place at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a girls' residential school in G Madugula of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. 

"Yesterday (Monday), we conducted an inquiry, and late at night (Monday), the collector issued suspension orders," Rao said. 

The inquiry, led by the district educational officer and the girl child development officer, resulted in disciplinary proceedings against Principal Prasanna. 

"The principal (Prasanna) has admitted to taking action by cutting the hair/excess hair of some students. Hence, the prima facie allegation has been proven beyond doubt," the suspension order stated. -- PTI
