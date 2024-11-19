RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ajmer's Hotel Khadim renamed 'Ajaymeru'

November 19, 2024  09:24
image
The Rajasthan government has rechristened the state tourism corporation's well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru' with an aim to preserve the cultural heritage of the city, according to an official order.
 
The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) issued the order on Monday following instructions from Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is the MLA from Ajmer North and hails from Ajmer.

Ajmer was historically known as 'Ajaymeru' and the name was used in ancient Indian scriptures and historical texts.

The city is famous for the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and the name 'Khadim' was a connection to this. Clerics of a dargah are called 'khadim'.

Devnani had earlier directed the RTDC to change the name of the hotel which is situated opposite the district collectorate, officials said.

The speaker said the name of the hotel, which is popular among tourists, officials and locals, should reflect Ajmer's rich cultural history, heritage and identity, they said.

According to the officials, Devnani has also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Hindu philosopher Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The order to rename Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru' was issued by RTDC MD Sushma Arora following a meeting of the corporation's Board of Directors.

The name 'Ajaymeru' traces its roots back to the 7th century when Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan founded the city. According to historians, the name has also been used in ancient historical records and geographical references. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-China disengagement: What Jaishankar told Yi
LIVE! India-China disengagement: What Jaishankar told Yi

Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde

Voters, it is said, get the government they deserve. We will soon see what voters in Maharashtra choose. Till then, a sense of helplessness and scepticism hangs in the air, notes Ramesh Menon.

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid
Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite

The 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said in a series of posts on microblogging site 'X.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances