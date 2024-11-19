RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AI cancels flight, 30 pax stuck in Phuket for 3 days

November 19, 2024  22:18
Air India will fly back at the earliest around 30 remaining passengers who were among those stranded in Phuket since last three days after the flight from the Thailand's city to Delhi was cancelled due to a technical issue, according to sources. 

Some Air India passengers took to social media to complain that they have been stuck at Phuket since November 16. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Air India regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers of flight AI377 that was to operate from Phuket to Delhi on November 16 after it was cancelled due to a technical issue. 

The source in the know said there were around 144 passengers booked in that flight and most of them have returned. 

Around 30 remaining passengers will be flown back at the earliest, mostly on Wednesday, they added. 

Further, the source said the technical issue in the aircraft concerned has been rectified. 

"While our staff on the ground made an effort to minimise their inconvenience, providing all on-ground assistance including hotel accommodations and meals, some of the guests were also accommodated on alternatively available flights. Passengers were also offered options for full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling," the airline said in the statement. -- PTI
