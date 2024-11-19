5 military, police officers arrested for coup plot against Brazil president





The investigation revealed that the plotters also intended to target Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.





Among the five arrested are four military personnel and one police officer.





The authorities executed five arrest warrants, three search and seizure warrants, and additional measures such as seizing passports and restricting communication for the suspects, AP said.





Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who authorised the arrests, stated that the police investigation uncovered a plot involving military personnel trained in the Army's Special Forces and a retired high-ranking official.





The judge emphasised that the objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine democratic principles and the authority of Brazil's judiciary.





These actions, culminating between November and December 2022, were part of a broader plan to stage a coup d'tat.

