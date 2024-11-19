RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

5 military, police officers arrested for coup plot against Brazil president

November 19, 2024  19:40
Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva/Adriano Machado/Reuters
Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva/Adriano Machado/Reuters
Brazilian authorities have arrested five officers suspected of involvement in a coup plot aimed at overthrowing the government and assassinating President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva following the 2022 elections, reports Associated Press.

The investigation revealed that the plotters also intended to target Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. 

Among the five arrested are four military personnel and one police officer.

The authorities executed five arrest warrants, three search and seizure warrants, and additional measures such as seizing passports and restricting communication for the suspects, AP said.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who authorised the arrests, stated that the police investigation uncovered a plot involving military personnel trained in the Army's Special Forces and a retired high-ranking official.

The judge emphasised that the objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine democratic principles and the authority of Brazil's judiciary. 

These actions, culminating between November and December 2022, were part of a broader plan to stage a coup d'tat. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel
LIVE! Cash for votes: Rs 9.93L recovered from Maha hotel

High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters gheraoed Vinod Tawde and raised slogans.

Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas
Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas

'If there is Sabka Saath, then why are you only talking about Hindu-Muslim?'

It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls
It's do-or-die battle for key satraps in Maha polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a defining moment for several regional heavyweights, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The two Pawars,...

India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win
India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win

The world No. 2 India are heading into the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth on Friday, following their whitewash at home, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in their own backyard.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances