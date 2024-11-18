Where is urgency? SC slams Delhi on AQI horror





The SC questions the Delhi govt over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under different GRAP stages.





"How can you wait? Some sense of urgency needs to be there," the SC tells Commission for Air Quality Management on implementing anti-pollution measures under GRAP. The SC says that the GRAP stages should be implemented immediately the moment AQI touches alarming level.





The court also told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and the Delhi government that restrictions under Stage 4 of GRAP -- implemented after Air Quality Index crosses the 400 mark -- must not be relaxed without its permission even if AQI drops below 300.

The Supreme Court today pulled up authorities over the delay in implementing tough restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the capital's bad air days.