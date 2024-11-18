RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Three students drown in pool in Mangaluru resort

November 18, 2024  10:39
Police have arrested the owner and the manager of a resort in Mangaluru, in connection with the drowning of three students from Mysuru at a private beach resort, a senior police official said. 

 The arrested individuals have been identified as Manohar, the owner of the Vazco Resort located in Ullal limits near Mangaluru, and Bharath, the resort's manager. "In the drowning incident of 3 students from Mysore at Vazco resort of Ullala limits two people 1) Manohar(owner) and Bharath(manager) have been arrested. Further investigation is taken up," Mangalore police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said. 

 Three students from Mysuru - Keerthana (21), Nishita (21) and Parvathy (20) - were found dead in the swimming pool of the Vazco resort a day after they arrived on November 16. 

 "Three young women from Mysore lost their lives in the swimming pool at a private beach resort in Ullal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The victims, identified as Keerthana (21), Nishitha (21), and Parvathi (20), had checked into the resort on November 16 and were found dead in the swimming pool the following morning," Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal said. -- ANI
