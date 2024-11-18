Slump in Indian stocks continue





Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT, media; and oil and gas were the top losers, while metal, PSU bank, and realty were the top movers, NSE data showed. "Consolidation continued in the market; a slowdown in earnings growth and a weak rupee due to inflation impacted the sentiment.





IT stocks reacted negatively today due to a reduced expectation of a FED rate cut in December, which may pose a delay in spending in the BFSI segment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. The continued fall in the indices sustained due to a range of factors, including relatively weak Q2 earnings, sustained foreign fund flows, and rising domestic inflation - both retail and wholesale. -- ANI

Benchmark stock indices in India slumped on Monday, extending the losses for the seventh straight session and touching a new multi-month low. Sensex closed at 77,339.01 points, down 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent, while Nifty closed at 23,453.80 points, down 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent.