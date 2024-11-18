RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shimla mosque case: Court asks Waqf Board to file affidavit on Nov 22

November 18, 2024  23:29
File image
The district court in Shimla on Monday directed the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to file an affidavit on Friday stating under what capacity Latif Mohammad and others had given a representation offering to demolish the three unauthorised floors of the disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla.

On September 11, ten people were injured during a protest demanding the demolition of an alleged illegal portion of the mosque. 

A day later, Latif Mohammad who claimed to be the president of the Sanjauli Mosque committee and others offered to demolish the three "unauthorised" floors of the mosque and sought the permission of the municipal commissioner.

The municipal commissioner's court on October 5 allowed the demolition of three unauthorised floors and gave two months to complete the exercise following which the All Himachal Muslim Organisation filed an appeal against the order in the district court.

Counsel of AHMO Vishva Bhushan told reporters that the AHMO had submitted that Latif was not the president of the mosque committee and was not authorised to give any representation to the MC Court under Section 18 of the Waqf Act.

"The district court has asked the Waqf Board to file an affidavit, stating that in what capacity Latif gave the representation for demolishing the storeys of the Sanjauli mosque and clarifying if he is the president of the Sanjauli Mosque committee or not," said advocate Bhuvnesh Pal who appeared for the Municipal Corporation of Shimla. -- PTI
