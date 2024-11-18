Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd straight day





The Union home ministry is also rushing in about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the state government in handling the current "volatile" situation in the Northeastern state.





The home minister reviewed the security situation of Manipur with top officials of the central and state governments, the sources said.





He also took stock of the deployment of central forces there and directed the officials to restore peace and order there as early as possible, they said.





This was the second consecutive day that Shah reviewed the situation of Manipur.





The situation in the Northeast state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children. -- PTI

