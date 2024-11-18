RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

RG Kar accused in court: Why did cops blow horn?

November 18, 2024  16:29
Accused Sanjay Roy. File pic
Accused Sanjay Roy. File pic
Blowing the horn of the prison vehicle and slapping its body, Kolkata Police on Monday brought R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy to Sealdah court in an apparent attempt to prevent journalists from hearing his voice. 

 Roy had made certain remarks against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and claimed his innocence when he was being taken out of the prison van before being produced before Sealdah court on November 11, the opening day of the trial. 

 To prevent Roy from speaking during Monday's appearance, police constantly honked the vehicle's horn and slapped its body as he was escorted to the court building, eyewitnesses said. Police also replaced the van with a smaller one to transport Roy to avoid further disruptions from Tuesday last. 

 Monday marked the fifth day that Roy had been presented before the court as part of the ongoing trial, which is being heard on a day-to-day basis. So far, nine witnesses have testified in the trial, which is being conducted under Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das. 

 The CBI is investigating the case following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The body of the on-duty doctor, who had been working at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was discovered in the seminar room of the facility on August 9. The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar accused in court: Why did cops blow horn?
LIVE! RG Kar accused in court: Why did cops blow horn?

'MLAs' Homes Are Being Burned, Ransacked'
'MLAs' Homes Are Being Burned, Ransacked'

'One of our MLA's homes has already been attacked by the mob. This legislator was beaten. This MLA belongs to the Meitei community.''There is a complete collapse of law and order in Manipur.'

Bulldozer is on standby: Yogi's warning in Jharkhand
Bulldozer is on standby: Yogi's warning in Jharkhand

Adityanath alleged that illegal mining, including rampant extraction of sand, coal and forest resources, was flourishing under the protection of the ruling coalition, leaving Jharkhand hollowed out by mafia activities.

Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies to Manipur
Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies to Manipur

The Indian government has sent an additional 50 CAPF companies, comprising over 5,000 personnel, to Manipur to address the challenging security and law and order situation in the northeastern state. This comes after the Ministry of Home...

Toxic haze envelops Delhi, docs warn of health risks
Toxic haze envelops Delhi, docs warn of health risks

Delhi's air quality deteriorated significantly on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording an AQI of 500, the worst this season. The city's overall AQI reached 491, triggering the implementation of the Graded...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances