RG Kar accused in court: Why did cops blow horn?





Roy had made certain remarks against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and claimed his innocence when he was being taken out of the prison van before being produced before Sealdah court on November 11, the opening day of the trial.





To prevent Roy from speaking during Monday's appearance, police constantly honked the vehicle's horn and slapped its body as he was escorted to the court building, eyewitnesses said. Police also replaced the van with a smaller one to transport Roy to avoid further disruptions from Tuesday last.





Monday marked the fifth day that Roy had been presented before the court as part of the ongoing trial, which is being heard on a day-to-day basis. So far, nine witnesses have testified in the trial, which is being conducted under Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.





The CBI is investigating the case following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The body of the on-duty doctor, who had been working at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was discovered in the seminar room of the facility on August 9. The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim. PTI

Blowing the horn of the prison vehicle and slapping its body, Kolkata Police on Monday brought R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy to Sealdah court in an apparent attempt to prevent journalists from hearing his voice.