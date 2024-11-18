PM says: 'Deeply touched warm welcome in Rio'





PM Modi was greeted at his hotel with a vibrant dandiya ceremony performed by dancers dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, celebrating his arrival with cultural fervour.





Adding a spiritual touch to the occasion, Vedic scholars chanted Vedic mantras to welcome the Prime Minister. Members of the diaspora also presented him with gifts as a gesture of respect and admiration.





The Indian Prime Minister landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents."