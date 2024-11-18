NIA takes over three Manipur violence cases





The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by Ministry of Home Affairs as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating over recent months in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.





These cases include a gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militant that took place in Jiribam area of Manipur. At least 10 Kuki militants were killed in the exchange of fire.





A separate case involved the kidnapping of six people has been handed over to the NIA. Shortly after the abduction of six people in Jiribam, their bodies were discovered. The NIA has registered a separate case regarding this incident.





In response to the growing instability, the MHA had issued the directive, transferring these three cases from Manipur Police to the NIA which will now lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence and its broader impact on peace and security in Manipur.

