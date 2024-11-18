RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai voter count for assembly polls crosses 1-cr mark

November 18, 2024  22:51
File image
The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh voters during the recent Lok Sabha polls, a civic official said on Monday. 

At the time of Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, Mumbai city had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.

Addressing a press conference, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani said, "There are 1,02,29,708 voters in Mumbai for the assembly polls, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. There are 54,67,361 males, 47,61,265 females, and 1082 are transgender persons."

"Of these, a total of 1,46,859 voters are above 85 years of age and 23,928 are persons with disabilities. A total of 2,288 are overseas voters, and 1475 are service voters," said Gagrani, who is also the metropolis' district election officer.

As per poll officials, a total of 2.91 lakh voters, including 53,372 in the island city and 2,37,715 in the suburban district, were added after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI
